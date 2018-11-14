More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny and warmer
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Michelle Obama tells White House stories to Oprah
Former first lady Michelle Obama has officially begun her 12-stop tour to promote her new book, "Becoming," by sitting for a conversation with Oprah Winfrey at the home arena of the Chicago Bulls. The crowd of 14,000 roared as the former first lady stepped onto a stage late Tuesday at the sold-out United Center. The event felt part music concert, part talk show and part political rally.
Wild
Wild can't rediscover home prowess after lengthy road trip
Sarah McLellan recaps the 5-2 loss to the Capitals in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Wild upended by Capitals in return home
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Wolves
New Timberwolves say they'll embrace opportunity
The three players acquired by the Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade are still trying to adjust to their new surroundings and team.
