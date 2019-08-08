More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny and pleasant, high of 78
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
Loons make big statement with signing of Chacon
Loons sporting director Manny Lagos and coach Adrian Heath discuss Wednesday's signing of 18-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Thomas Chacón.
Vikings
Cousins concerned about Bradbury's sweating
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has reservations about the amount of sweat rookie center Garrett Bradbury produces while playing and how it may affect his ability to grip the ball, but Bradbury claims it won't be a problem during games.
Vikings
Access Vikings: First look at new offense
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say Friday's preseason game against the Saints will give the first real look at the offense, though it will be short, and they expect to see a lot of former Viking Teddy Bridgewater in the game.
Evening forecast: Low of 60; a few clouds with another pleasant day ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast