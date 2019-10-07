More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Showers, high 65; cold moves in Friday
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: Philadelphia has a stout run defense
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer believe that the Eagles will provide a bigger challenge to Minnesota than the Giants did, and their run defense is a big factor the Vikings will need to overcome.
Vikings
Cousins: 'You find motivation anywhere you can'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was seen as playing with more of an edge in their win against the Giants, and with a tough game against the Eagles he's going to need to maintain that edge in Week 6.
Vikings
Diggs on Cousins: 'I know how hard it is to be back there'
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says Philadelphia is a team they need to be prepared for, and it's important to ensure quarterback Kirk Cousins is comfortable in the pocket in order to have success.
Vikings
Cook says he capitalizes on opponents' misjudgments
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook says the best way to defeat the Eagles is to go out and just play Minnesota football.