Variety
Man v. Food's Casey Webb hits Minneapolis
Restaurants in the Twin Cities and Duluth are heavily featured in new episodes of the TV series.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Heating up to 91
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Amazon's Echo records and sends private conversation
An "unlikely" string of events prompted Amazon's Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle, the company said Thursday.
Business
Animation shows alleged 3M medical device defect in civil trial
This computer-generated animation shows how quickly potentially bacteria-laden particles could be spread by the device. 3M argues that the simulation is misleading, and the company stands behind the safety of its device. The videos were played in open court this week, and copies were provided by Plaintiffs' counsel upon request.
World
Trump: U.S. now 'talking to' North Korea
U.S. President Donald Trump says the United States is "talking to" North Korea after he canceled a planned summit with leader Kim Jong Un.
