Politics
Ex-Rep. Dingell, longest-serving lawmaker, dies
Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, has died. He was 92. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says her husband died at his Dearborn home on Thursday.
Video
Morning forecast: Subzero start, bitter windchills; high around 0
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Lethargic Wild tripped up by Oilers
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-1 loss to the Oilers in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Another slow start hurts Wild in loss to Oilers
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 4-1 loss to the Oilers Thursday.
Local
Charges filed against man who shot bus driver
Kenneth W. Lilly has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after he shot a bus driver following a minor car accident on I-94
