Afternoon forecast: Sticky, high of 87
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Still sticky, high of 87
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
Loons coach Adrian Heath assesses the 2-1 loss to Seattle Saturday
At TCF Bank Stadium the Loons gave up two goals in the final 7 minutes.
Twins
Oliver Drake: Always good to be wanted
New Twins righthander Oliver Drake says it's not easy changing teams four times in a season, but it's worth it to stay in the major leagues.
Golf
Kenny Perry leads 3M Championship
Two-time 3M Championship winner Kenny Perry shot a 12-under 60 on Saturday to take a commanding five-shot lead in Blaine.
