More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Vikings remember coach Tony Sparano (1961-2018)
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and general manger Rick Spielman recalled the offensive line coach as a "grinder" who put everything into improving his players.
Politics
Playmate payment discussed on Trump/Cohen tape
A secretly recorded tape of Donald Trump by his longtime personal lawyer was played on CNN Tuesday night in which the two can be heard talking about a potential payment for a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair and the soon-to-be president is heard discussing whether to "pay with cash."
Video
Morning forecast: Cooler and breezy
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Milwaukee officer killed; witness heard shots
The Milwaukee police chief confirmed that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.
Twins
Santana: After first inning, I settled down
Twins righthander Ervin Santana says he was nervous in the first inning of his 2018 debut Wednesday, but "after that I settled down"
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.