More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
Pelosi's pointed reaction to Trump's SOTU
Face to face with emboldened Democrats, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to cast aside "revenge, resistance and retribution" and end ridiculous partisan investigations in a State of the Union address. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, reacted pointedly to some of Trump's remarks.
Politics
Highlights from Trump's State of the Union address
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to cast aside "revenge, resistance and retribution" and end "ridiculous partisan investigations."
Politics
Democratic response: Abrams challenges Trump, GOP
Democratic star Stacey Abrams delivered the party's response to Trump.
Politics
Fact Check of the State of the Union address
President Trump laced his speech with puffed-up numbers and partial truths Tuesday as he hailed an "economic miracle" and warned of human traffickers flooding across the border.
Video
Morning forecast: Snow later today, into Thursday
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.