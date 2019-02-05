More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Snow arrives midday, 3-5" likely
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Fatal apartment fire in high-end Paris
A fire in a Paris apartment building early Tuesday killed seven people and sent residents fleeing to the roof or climbing out their windows to escape, authorities said. The cause of the blaze that burned for hours and injured 28 people is unclear.
Politics
White House: Trump will call for optimism, unity at SOTU
The White House says President Donald Trump will call for optimism and unity in Tuesday's State of the Union address, using the moment to attempt a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and deeply personal attacks.
Video
Overnight forecast: Single digits and cloudy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high of 15, then falling temps
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.