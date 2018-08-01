More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Variety
Yodeler: 'When you milk the cows and sing to 'em, they drop their milk easier'
Darrel Johnson started yodeling when he was around 10 years old on the farm where he grew up. He takes the stage weekly to entertain people with his yodeling and country singing.
Video
About thru-hiker Melanie Radzicki McManus
Meet our experienced hiker -- and writer -- who walked the Superior Trail for the Star Tribune.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 54; partly cloudy and cooler
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Ax throwing in the Twin Cities: Are you in?
Ax throwing has landed in the Twin Cities. We give the sport a fling and ask the ax-perts why so many people are taking a stab at it.
Local
Unsolved killing leaves open wounds for mother whose son was murdered
Cynthia Kuntz's son Jonathan O'Shaughnessy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Richfield last summer.
