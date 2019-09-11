More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
New York City marks 9/11 anniversary
New York City commemorated 9/11 with a solemn remembrance 18 years after the deadliest terror attacks on American soil.
Video
Morning forecast: Showers, sometimes heavy, high of 69
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Berrios: I was locating where I wanted
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says his command was sharp on Tuesday, leading to seven shutout innings against the Nationals.
Twins
Garver after 30th homer: 'My goal was 20'
Twins catcher Mitch Garver says his goal for 2019 was to hit 20 home runs, so reaching 30 on Tuesday demonstrates what a terrific season he's had.
Twins
Pineda: Embarrassed and sad over suspension
Twins righthander Michael Pineda said Tuesday he's embarrassed and sad to let down his teammates by being suspended for failing a drug test.