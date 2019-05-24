More from Star Tribune
Officer reporting to Damond shooting scene
Officer Joseph Grout at shooting scene says, "I'm hot right now. I don't know if we're supposed to be or not."
Politics
Pelosi questions if time for Trump 'intervention'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi openly questioned President Donald Trump's fitness for office Thursday, suggesting a family or staff "intervention" after a dramatic blow-up at a White House meeting the previous day.
World
Taiwan allows gay couples to register marriages
Taiwan officially allowed same-sex couples to register their marriages Friday after the parliament passed the laws to legalize same-sex marriage a week ago.
Politics
Trump: Pelosi is 'disintegrating'
President Donald Trump continues to attack the Democrats and says nothing is getting done in the House because Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "disintegrating."
Video
Morning forecast: Showers, possible T-storm, high of 73
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast