More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Showers, high of 57
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wolves
Wolves coach, players talk about Butler's trade request
Timberwolves coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau said Monday the organization is looking to make "the right deal" for Butler.
Vikings
Cook says Vikings aren't in panic mode
After being held out because of a hamstring injury, running back Dalvin Cook says he's feeling good and believes there's a good chance he'll play against the Rams.
Gophers
Lindsay Whalen talks Minneapolis Final Four bid
Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen talks Monday about the 2022 Final Four coming to Minneapolis
Video
Evening forecast:Cold front brings rain with it
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.