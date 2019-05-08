More from Star Tribune
Nation
Colorado students take cover as school shooting kills one
Two students opened fire Tuesday inside a charter school in an affluent suburb of Denver not far from Columbine High School, killing a teenager, wounding eight and spreading panic before they were taken into custody, authorities said.
World
Meghan and Harry show off their baby
Two tired but beaming parents and one blissfully sleeping baby posed for cameras.
Twins
Berrios rolls to sixth win
Jose Berrios pitched seven strong innings on Tuesday to help the team beat the Toronto Blue Jays
Video
Morning forecast: Showers, high in 40s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 41; rain developing late
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast