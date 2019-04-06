More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Jordan Murphy talks after College All-Star game
Gophers senior forward Jordan Murphy talks about playing in front of Minnesota fans again, his future and teammates like Amir Coffey, who declared early for the NBA Draft
Video
Morning forecast: Showers ending, high of 61
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Chance of showers, storms
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy; high of 62
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Business
Boeing working to fix 737 Max anti-stall system
Boeing is reiterating its sympathies to the families of victims who died in a March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet and emphasizing that it is making fixes to an anti-stall system that is suspected of also playing a role in a second crash.