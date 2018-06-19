More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
Trump touts surging U.S. economy
President Donald Trump celebrated a surging U.S. economy Friday morning in a speech delivered on the South Lawn of the White House.
Local
Minnesota corrections commissioner details changes in wake of officer's death
DOC Commissioner Tom Roy laid out the planned change the day after corrections officer Joseph Gomm was buried with full honors.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 78
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Surfer takes epic 8-barrel ride into history
Perched precariously on his surfboard, a 23-year-old from Hawaii rode a wave off the coast of Namibia, on the western shore of Africa, for 120 straight seconds, spanning nearly a mile and staying upright as he traveled through an unheard-of eight barrels _ the hollow formed by the curve of the wave as it breaks over the rider's head.
Video
Morning forecast: Warmer and mostly sunny, high of 78
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
