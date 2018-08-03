More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Jerry Smith leads the 3M Championship
Jerry Smith shot an 8-under 64 on Friday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine to lead the 3M Championship by two after Round 1.
Vikings
Zimmer refutes rumors about Anthony Barr
Mike Zimmer made it a point today when opening a press conference to lay to rest a rumor that Anthony Barr would possibly be traded.
Video
Evening forecast: Overnight storms, low 71
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Excitement builds for Minnesota Orchestra-South Africa trip
Nelson Mandela's daughter calls the Minnesota Orchestra in South Africa an important outreach effort.
Video
Morning forecast: Scattered storms, humid, high of 87
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.