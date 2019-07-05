More from Star Tribune
Nation
Abandoned Six Flags park may soon come down
Fourteen years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, the still-closed Six Flags amusement park may finally be torn down.
Video
Morning forecast: Scattered showers, high of 83
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Trump praises military: 'The future belongs to us'
President Donald Trump stuck with a patriotic message during his Fourth of July "Salute to America" speech in Washington Thursday.
Nation
Aftershock hits during California earthquake news conference
A strong earthquake rattled a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of aftershocks.
Golf
Tom Lehman happy with TPC Twin Cities after Round 1 of 3M Open
Course co-designer Tom Lehman talks about his Round 1 thoughts at the 3M Open in Blaine.