Twins
New Twins manager Baldelli to bring diversity and fun
Rocco Baldelli said he wants to develop personal relationships with the players and build a coaching staff to support their needs.
Video
Morning forecast: Scattered showers, high of 52
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Early lead helps Wild to win over Kings
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-1 win over the Kings in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Penalty kill helps lift Wild to win over Kings
Coach Bruce's Boudreau discusses the Wild's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Local
Patrick Henry High gets gym refurbishment thanks to Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation
Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. was in town to celebrate the refurbishment of a gym inside Patrick Henry High School through a partnership between the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, UnitedHealthcare and CBS EcoMedia.
