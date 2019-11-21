More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Rain to snow, turning colder; high 37
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
CMA and Old Dominion drop in to Columbia Heights High
The Country Music Association (CMA), Old Dominion and songwriter Josh Osborne made one of their four national high school stops to work with students on a songwriters series.
Politics
Democrats spar at debate over how to beat Trump
Democratic presidential candidates clashed Wednesday in a debate over the future of health care in America, racial inequality and their ability to build a winning coalition to take on President Donald Trump next year.
Gophers
Pitino and Gophers players preview taking on Central Michigan
Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino, Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis talk in preparation for Central Michigan.
Gophers
Prior Lake's Dawson Garcia talks decision on attending MArquette
Prior Lake five-star senior forward Dawson Garcia talked Wednesday about his decision to commit to Marquette over Minnesota.