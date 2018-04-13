More from Star Tribune
Nation
Comey compares Trump to mob boss
James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and "untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty," according to a forthcoming book from the former FBI director.
Sports
Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins recognized by House
Olympic gold medalist and Minnesota Jessie Diggins was recognized on the Minnesota House floor during the session Thursday.
Twins
Joe Mauer, Mr. 2,000
Twins first baseman Joe Mauer collected two hits on Thursday to join the 2,000 hit club
Video
Morning forecast: Rain much of day, turning to icy mix
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 36; windy and cloudy with late-night rain
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
