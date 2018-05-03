More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Possible showers later, high of 71
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Bodycam footage shows Vegas shooter hotel room
Officer body-camera video made public Wednesday by Las Vegas police provide a close-up view of some of what officers found when they stormed a 32nd-floor hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history last fall.
Nation
Bodycam: Cops search for Vegas shooter location
An officer's bodycam captures the moments Las Vegas Metropolitan Police begin arriving at Mandalay Bay, a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel, responding to a mass shooting incident.
Politics
Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen the Stormy Daniels hush money
In a startling revelation, President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that Trump repaid his personal attorney 130,000 US dollars in a deal made just before the 2016 election to keep porn star Stormy Daniels quiet about her tryst with the president, directly contradicting Trump's statements about the hush money.
Twins
Romero shows off power arm in start against Blue Jays
Twins beat Toronto on Wednesday to avoid getting swept in the three game seroes
