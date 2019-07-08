More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Pleasant with high in low 80s
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Pleasant; high of 83
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Balazovic: Stint was brief, but awesome
Jordan Balazovic, the Twins' breakout pitcher at Class A this year, says getting to pitch an inning in the Futures Game on Sunday "was awesome," even though it lasted only 12 pitches.
Twins
Lewis: Would have been cool to be hero
Class A shortstop Royce Lewis, the Twins' top prospect, says it would have been fun to collect the game-winning hit at the Futures Game on Sunday, but he had a great time even though he struck out.
Golf
Lucas Glover shoots final-round 62 at 3M Open
Lucas Glover shot the best round of Sunday at the 3M Open, a 9-under 62.