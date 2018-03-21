More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Peeks of sun, high of 41
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Charges filed againt Minneapolis officer Noor
Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was charged with murder and manslaughter in the July shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a decision that prosecutors said was delayed by some of the officer's colleagues' reluctance to testify.
Local
Rally for Justine held in her Minneapolis neighborhood
Community members gather in Minneapolis for a rally and vigil for Justine Ruszczyk Damond hours after former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was jailed Tuesday on murder and manslaughter charges.
Wolves
Wolves turn up heat, beat Clippers 123-109
Andrew Wiggins' inspirational play and a 20-1 third-quarter run moved the Wolves back into the West's 7th playoff spot with a home victory over the Clippers
Gophers
Lucia, Coyle weigh in on search for U hockey coach
Departing Gophers men's hockey coach Don Lucia put in a plug for assistant Mike Guentzel, while AD Mark Coyle said he thinks the U job is the best one in the country.
