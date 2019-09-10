More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Alexander Mattison pleased with first game
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison didn't expect to carry the ball nine times against Atlanta in his first full NFL game, but was glad he got the opportunity.
Video
Morning forecast: Peeks of sun, high near 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Jayron Kearse says overthinking is ineffective
Vikings safety Jayron Kearse talked about his role in the nickel position, saying that switching from playing safety comes naturally for him.
Vikings
Mike Zimmer on Everson Griffen's play: 'Violent, aggressive'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says defensive end Everson Griffen played against Atlanta like he looked when he played in the Pro Bowl.
Vikings
Stephen Weatherly says it's important to have fun
With a good effort on the defense's behalf against Atlanta, Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly says they never want anyone to be comfortable when playing against them.