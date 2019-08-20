More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly sunny with stray midday shower, high of 83
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Reps. Omar and Tlaib condemn 'cruel reality' in Palestine
Minnesota's Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib condemned Israel's denial of a planned visit to Palestine, saying their experience reflected that of many other Americans trying to visit family in territory.
Cousins reviews Vikings offense after preseason win
Quarterback Kirk Cousins discusses the offensive line, his botched snap and more from Sunday night's 25-19 exhibition win over the Seahawks.
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy and mild
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 81
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast