Morning forecast: Partly sunny with showers later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Gibson makes too many mistakes against Detroit
Kyle Gibson on Saturday gave up five runs, his most in a game since opening week
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, low around 62
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and warm; high 89
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Work with native students capstone for retiring Minneapolis principal
South High Principal Ray Aponte has spent the last two decades as an educator at the Minneapolis Public Schools. His work with the schools All Nations program for indigenous students has been the capstone of his career.