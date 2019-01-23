More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly sunny with high of 21
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers react to last-second loss at No. 5 Michigan
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Eric Curry and Jordan Murphy talk after Tuesday's two-point loss at Michigan
Politics
Rep. Omar calls for shutdown to end
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is calling for an end to the partial federal government shutdown and blames President Donald Trump for what she calls the "cruel, hateful ideology that is at the core of it."
Sports
Minnesota fan's long shot on ice wins her a cool $30K
Morgan Ward stood in her winter boots at the far blue line Friday night on the Mavericks' home ice in downtown Mankato, gripped the stick and let the puck slide from more than 110 feet and through a gap in a tiny net barely bigger than the puck itself.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 7 with clouds and dusting of snow
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
