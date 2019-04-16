More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump celebrates Tax Day during Burnsville visit
President Donald Trump flew to Minnesota on Monday to highlight the $1.5 trillion package of corporate and individual tax cuts he signed into law in 2017.
World
Notre Dame Cathedral suffers 'colossal damages'
The deputy mayor of Paris says Notre Dame Cathedral has suffered "colossal damages" from a fire that started in the spire and caused it to collapse.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny with a high of 64
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Cron hits home run, assists in strange play
The Twins blew a late two-run lead on Monday before losing 5-3 to the Blue Jays.
Local
Supporters of Rep. Ilhan Omar protest during Trump's visit to Minnesota
Protestors and supporters of President Trump rallied outside Nuss Truck and Equipment in Burnsville on Monday.