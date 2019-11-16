More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, windy, with a high of 43; wintry mix overnight
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Neighbor describes moment three people were shot in Minneapolis
Two men and a woman were wounded Friday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Injuries pile up before bye
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say the bye week couldn't be coming at a better time with it giving a chance for key players to take the time to heal from injuries after the team has been mostly healthy this season.
Vikings
Zimmer on Myles Garrett: 'That shouldn't happen in our game'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer expressed disgust when asked about the incident involving Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, saying he's glad Minnesota under his coaching tenure has remained disciplined.
Vikings
Danielle Hunter: Vikings D-line 'a good brotherhood'
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter says Minnesota's defensive line is so tightly knit that they maintain relationships together both on and off the field.