Twins
Indians get to Kyle Gibson in the fourth
Twins righthander Kyle Gibson said it was a "battle" all night for him.
Vikings
Vikings' Priefer talks progress in special teams
Vikings' special teams coordinator Mike Priefer spoke after Monday's walk-thru about how the kickers are looking as they prepare for Denver.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Special teams are shaping up
With the first preseason game in Denver just six days away, the Vikings are preparing their special teams and are taking the altitude into consideration.
Nation
Largest fire in California history still growing
On Monday, twin fires being treated as one incident north of San Francisco became the largest wildfire in state history, destroying 443 square miles (1,148 square kilometers) - nearly the size of the city of Los Angeles.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, T-storm possible, high of 81
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
