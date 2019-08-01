More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 82
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
AP debate analysis: Big night for young candidates
Ten candidates were on the stage in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday night, the second straight night of debates for Democratic presidential candidates.
Twins
Garver catches gem from Berrios, breaks his slump
The Twins won 7-4 on Wednesday thanks to Jose Berrios' signature start and can sweep the Marlins with a win on Thursday
Vikings
Cousins welcomes a culture of high standards
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he's gaining more confidence in his offense as he has progressed since last season in building a rapport with them.
Local
Illinois toddler's donated heart lives on in Minnesota girl
In September 2018, two-year-old Cazmirr "Cash" Landers drowned in a pool. His mother's decision to donate his organs saved the lives of four people including one-year-old Lola Bond.