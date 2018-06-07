More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunny with a high of 80
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Obama: 'Look around. Strongman politics are ascendant'
Former U.S. President Barack Obama opened by calling today's times "strange and uncertain," adding that "each day's news cycle is bringing more head-spinning and disturbing headlines."
Putin again denies interference in U.S. election
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump is the beginning of Russia's path back from Western isolation. He is denying state-sanctioned Russian interference in the election.
Morning forecast: Sunny and spectacular; high of 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Trump: Mueller probe 'disaster for our country'
Standing next to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, President Donald Trump called the Mueller investigation a "disaster for our country," adding, "there was no collusion" between Russia and his 2016 campaign.
