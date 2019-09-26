More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump on Ukraine: 'I fully support transparency'
Members of Congress on Wednesday were able for the first time to review the secret whistleblower complaint involving President Donald Trump that has triggered a coordinated impeachment effort in the House.
Local
Western Wisconsin cleans up from tornado and storms
At least one confirmed tornado touched down as severe storms ripped through western Wisconsin, damaging homes and other structures near the Chippewa-Dunn county line.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 68
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: Expect run game against Chicago
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer are anticipating the Vikings to stick with the run game when Minnesota goes to Soldier Field in Week Four.
MN United
Loons win in 90th minute to gain first MLS playoff appearance
Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath and goalkeeper Vito Mannone discuss Wednesday's 2-1 comeback victory over Sporting Kansas City