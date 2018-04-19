More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Thibodeau: Towns needs to play with more energy
James Harden went 2-for-18 after he scored 44 points Sunday, but the Rockets thumped the Wolves anyway, leading by as many as 27 points in the second half
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 47
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
LaMarre the extra-innings hero on Wednesday for the Twins
Ryan LaMarre came off the bench in the 10th and ended up with three of the Twins 13 hits, including the game winner.
Evening forecast: Low of 25; clouds with the cold
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Boudreau feels discipline for Jets' Morrissey is warranted
Wild coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the cross-check center Eric Staal took from Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey in Game 4.
