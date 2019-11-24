More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 44
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild falls apart late, earns a point in overtime loss to Bruins
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 5-4 overtime loss to the Bruins Saturday.
Duluth
Santa skydives into Duluth's Bentleyville
Santa Claus skydives into Bentleyville in Duluth to usher in the holiday season in the Northland.
Gophers
Morgan on how he progressed through concussion protocol to play for Gophers
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan spoke Saturday at Ryan Field after the victory over Northwestern.
Gophers
Fleck on the Gophers 38-22 victory at Northwestern
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck spoke Saturday at Ryan Field