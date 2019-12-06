More from Star Tribune
Stolen UPS truck chase ends with shootout, 4 dead
Four people, including a UPS driver, were killed Thursday after robbers stole the driver's truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy South Florida intersection during rush hour, the FBI said.
Afternoon forecast: High of 22, mainly sunny; chance of snow Sunday night
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Weinstein accused of mishandling ankle monitor
Harvey Weinstein violated his bail conditions by mishandling his electronic ankle monitor — sometimes going unaccounted for hours at a time, a New York prosecutor argued Friday.
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 6
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 6
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 25
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast