More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 19
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Video shows the moment tornado hit Alabama
A video shot by storm chaser Scott Peake that the Associated Press has obtained shows the moment the tornado hit the rural community of Beauregard in Alabama.
Gophers
Gophers react to big Senior Night win vs. Purdue
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Matz Stockman talk after Tuesday's upset over No. 11 Purdue
Wild
Wild extends point streak and remains in playoff spot with shootout loss to Predators
Sarah McLellan recaps the shootout loss to the Predators in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Boudreau: Wild doesn't quit, rallies for a point in shootout loss to Predators
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators Tuesday.