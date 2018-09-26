More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Cousins: 'A lot of people in this locker room are going through things'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talked in the locker room about the situation with Everson Griffen and how the team can support him, as well as his personal relationship with him.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high near 60
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Comedian Bill Cosby arrived at prison in handcuffs after a judge senenced him to three to 10 years in state prison for 2004 sexual assault
Comedian Bill Cosby arrived at prison in handcuffs after a judge sentenced him to three to 10 years in state prison for 2004 sexual assault.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Team can't let Griffen's absence impact performance
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the circumstances surrounding defensive end Everson Griffen's situation and how players in the past have had troubles outside the locker room.
Twins
Mauer has gotten on base more than any other Twin ever
Joe Mauer had two hits, one walk and two runs scored Tuesday in the loss against the Tigers.
