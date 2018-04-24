More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Young giraffe breaks out of Fort Wayne Zoo
Workers at the Fort Wayne zoo needed a couple hours to get an escaped giraffe back into its enclosure.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high near 60
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Waffle House suspect appears In court by video
The man accused of killing four people with an AR-15 rifle at a Tennessee Waffle House early Sunday has been formally charged with four counts of criminal homicide and is being held on a $2 million bond. Court records say 29-year-old Travis Reinking was charged Monday. He appeared in court by video for his bond hearing.
World
Police name man arrested in Toronto van crash
Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what many said seemed a deliberate attack.
World
Newest royal baby heads home hours after birth
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have left a London hospital and headed home with their newborn son.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.