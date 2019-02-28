More from Star Tribune
Nation
Ice castles turn N.H. farmland into winter wonderland
Thousands of people are flocking to a winter wonderland in New Hampshire constructed from ice.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high of 21, snow tomorrow
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high around 20
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
911 calls reflect chaotic Wisconsin highway pileup
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has released video and still images as well as 911 recordings that reflect a chaotic scene during a 131-vehicle pileup on a Wisconsin highway. More than 70 people were hurt in the series of wrecks, and a 30-year-old middle and high school science teacher was killed.
World
Trump-Kim summit ends without a deal
President Donald Trump is explaining the abrupt and early end to his Vietnamese summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un by telling reporters: "Sometimes you have to walk."