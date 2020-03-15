More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high 43
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Allina incident commander: 'We all saw those photos of the nurses in China'
The ability of the novel coronavirus to spread quickly to health care workers in China means that health care workers in the U.S. need to be prepared.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 24; partly cloudy and another warm Sunday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Sports
Minnesota sports world sends happy birthday wishes to Sid Hartman
Star Tribune columnist Sid Hartman turns 100 on Sunday. See birthday wishes from Minnesota's players, coaches and owners.
Nation
Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.