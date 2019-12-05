More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 5
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 5
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high 34; cold next week
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: Regrouping after Seattle
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer talk about the controversy with cornerback Xavier Rhodes in Seattle and what sort of workload running back Dalvin Cook may have with his injury going forward.
Vikings
Zimmer on Rhodes: 'I have a ton of respect for him'
After an upsetting loss to Seattle, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says they can only worry about one week at a time and hope they have enough wins to earn a playoff spot at the end of the season.
Vikings
Cook on injury: 'I don't feel like it's going to hold me back'
After suffering a shoulder injury that took him out against the Seahawks on Monday, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook says he's confident he'll play on Sunday against the Lions.