Local
New 'First' puppy, Scout, is adorable
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fulfilled a promise to his son, Gus, that if he won the gubernatorial race, the family would get a dog.
Vikings
Thielen says first-game excitement is building in locker room
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is ready to start the season and says the offense is ready to put the new system on display against Atlanta.
Vikings
Rudolph: 'We feel like we're really close'
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is out to prove something this year, and says the culture of the Vikings locker room was one of the reasons why he stayed in Minnesota.
Vikings
Cook expects unexpected against Atlanta
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is anticipating a fast defense against Atlanta, but is excited for some of the explosive plays he knows will be used by Minnesota's offense.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, comfortable, high of 76
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast