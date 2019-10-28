More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Pitino and Gophers players on exhibition win
Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino, Daniel Oturu and Payton Willis talk Monday after beating Southwest Minnesota State.
Video
Evening forecast: Slight chance of rain or snow, low 25
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Jayron Kearse: 'The team and these fans deserve better'
Vikings safety Jayron Kearse said he "made a bad decision" in regard to being pulled over while driving drunk with a loaded gun in his vehicle over the weekend.
Vikings
Holton Hill returns to Vikings practice
The second-year cornerback served an eight-game NFL suspension.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Clouds moving in; high 39
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast