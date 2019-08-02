More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly sunny and warm; high of 86
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Cousins welcomes a culture of high standards
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he's gaining more confidence in his offense as he has progressed since last season in building a rapport with them.
Gophers
Pitino prepares Gophers for trip to Italy
Gophers coach Richard Pitino talked Thursday as his basketball team prepared for a trip to Italy this weekend
Twins
Sam Dyson's first day didn't go well
Sam Dyson was charged with three runs in the ninth inning in his Twins debut, which would turn out to be a Marlins walkoff win.
Vikings
Vikings' Hunter: 'It all starts by just doing your job'
Now in his fifth season, Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has moved into a mentorship role for younger players.