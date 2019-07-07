More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly sunny and pleasant
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Shooting 62 at 3M Open is 'special' for Matthew Wolff
Matthew Wolff talks about his third round at the 3M Open, a 9-under 62 that put him into a tie for the lead.
Tom Lehman: Saturday at 3M Open was 'the Matthew Wolff Show'
Sixty-year-old Tom Lehman discusses his Round 3 in Blaine, played alongside 20-year-old co-leader Matthew Wolff
Evening forecast: Low of 62; mainly clear and cooler
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 81
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast