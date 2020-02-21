More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: More melting; sunny with high of 41
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Basketball and meatpacking are two constants in Austin
"That was one of the best things in the world to happen for this town, the basketball team taking off like that," says Mayor Tom Stiehm.
Politics
Sanders celebrates Nevada caucus victory
His win in Nevada cements his status as the Democrats' national front-runner, though it's also escalating tensions over whether he's too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump.
Politics
DNC chair: Nevada in 'great shape' for voters results
Tom Perez made the comments about counting the vote results of the state's caucus results in Las Vegas.
Politics
Klobuchar: Nevada results 'exceeded expectations'
Back in her home state, Amy Klobuchar claimed the Nevada caucuses were a success for her no matter what.