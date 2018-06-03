More from Star Tribune
World
Trump: U.S. commitment to NATO 'very strong'
US President Donald Trump says all NATO member nations have agreed to spend "substantially" more money on defence.
Nation
Raw: Stormy Daniels brought into Ohio jail
Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday. She was seen being brought into a jail in Columbus on Thursday morning.
Video
Morning forecast: Heat advisory, high of 92
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Dozier is finding his groove at the plate
Twins second baseman hit a homer for the second consecutive day to help the Twins beat Kansas City
Local
How to ride the Bird
Dockless electric scooters are popping up across the Twin Cities. Here's a video guide of how and where to ride.
