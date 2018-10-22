More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly sunny and breezy; high of 55
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
'Advantageous' Vikings pick up 'ugly' victory on the road
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss Sunday's victory at the Jets, a game that wasn't always pretty to watch and featured a little bit of everything.
Evening forecast: Dry, bright night
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Adam Thielen says he'll enjoy NFL record 'when I'm retired'
Receiver Adam Thielen continues to downplay his NFL record-tying seven straight 100-yard games to begin a season. He had nine catches for 110 yards against the Jets on Sunday.
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and mild
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
